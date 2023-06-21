City of Leduc and firefighters reach settlement in class-action harassment lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Leduc has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit that involves two female firefighters who alleged years of sexual assault, harassment and bullying at the fire department.

The women named in the lawsuit, Christa Steele and Mindy Smith, have said they brought their complaints to higher ups but that those were never acted upon.

In September 2022, months after a statement of claim was filed by the plaintiffs, the city filed its defence, denying every allegation made in the claim.

However, on June 21, both parties announced the lawsuit had been settled and a proposed settlement agreement was filed June 20 with the Court of King’s Bench for review and approval by the court on July 4.

“When we set out to bring to light the discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault happening at Leduc, it was so it would stop and those who are responsible for the years of abuse we faced would be held accountable,” said former firefighter Steele.

“There remains a lot of work to do, but I am relieved that Leduc has finally acknowledged the harm that women suffered in a workplace where women were preyed upon and sexual assault was acceptable and without consequence.”

The law firm that represented the firefighters said: “This is the first settlement of a class action involving sexual misconduct and sexual assault in a fire department or municipality in Canada.

“The individual compensation in this settlement exceeds that provided by Canada’s most notable workplace harassment class action settlements to date,” a news release from Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLP (BD&P) added.

The individual compensation amounts were not provided. However, the city says in its proposed settlement agreement that “the range of individual compensation for most class (action) members is between $10,000 and $95,000. Class members who experienced exceptional harm may be eligible for amounts up to $285,000.”

A statement from Leduc city council said “financial compensation is just one aspect of the settlement.

“Our focus remains on fostering a culture of accountability, transparency and safety within our community. We are firmly dedicated to learning from the past to prevent such occurrences from happening again.”

The statement said the mediation process was productive and that the two parties reached “a positive and amicable resolution.”

The firefighters’ lawyers said the terms of the settlement include:

Monetary compensation. Each member of the class-action lawsuit is eligible for between $10,000 and $285,000.

Lengthy claimant eligibility time period. Any woman who worked at the City of Leduc over the past 20 years is eligible to participate in the class action.

Confidential, non-adversarial and non-confrontational claims process meant to facilitate claimant participation and provide a safe way for women to come forward.

Non-monetary remedies. A public apology from the mayor of Leduc and a requirement that Leduc take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that no retaliation occurs against women who participate in the class action or who make a claim.

Global News asked the City of Leduc how it will pay for the monetary compensation aspect of the settlement. A spokesperson for the city said those details will be available after the court reviews and approves the proposed settlement at the July 4 hearing.

Global News was also told media would be notified when the mayor’s apology would occur.

Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLP said the compensation amounts, non-adversarial claims process, eligibility window and significant non-monetary remedies make this “one of the most progressive workplace class-action settlement in Canadian history.”

BD&P’s lead lawyer in this case, Robert Martz, believes it will set precedent.

“Those who discriminate, sexually harass and sexually assault women need to be held accountable,” he said in a Wednesday news release.

“We also believe that the legal system needs to evolve to hold employers accountable who tolerate this type of systemic sexual misconduct, and to encourage women who suffer this type of workplace abuse to come forward.”

In its statement, Leduc city council went on to say: “This settlement is a critical step forward in acknowledging the pain and harm caused to the victims, and represents a comprehensive, fair and reasonable resolution.

“It was through the commitment of both parties to a shared vision of a safe workplace that this settlement was reached so quickly.”

Both council and city manager Derek Prohar acknowledged the process of rebuilding trust will take time and effort.

“We are fully committed to undertaking the necessary work and engaging in ongoing conversations to ensure that our city becomes a place where everyone feels safe, respected and valued,” council’s statement reads.

“It is important to us that the city resolved this matter in a way that promotes healing, supports the affected parties, and allows us to refocus on our duty to the citizens of Leduc.

“During challenging times like these, it is essential that we come together as a community, supporting one another and working collectively to heal and rebuild trust.”

“The proposed settlement is a critical step towards accountability, healing and the restoration of trust within our community,” Prohar said in a statement.

“Regretfully, we cannot undo the harm of the sexual misconduct that was experienced, but we are committed to learning from the past to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.”

An independent investigation ordered after the two firefighters came forward with their allegations uncovered a “psychologically unsafe and harmful culture” at Leduc Fire Services, “serious, systemic and long-standing misconduct,” and that management “failed to provide a duty of care to its employees.”

The report was conducted by Veritas Solutions on behalf of the City of Leduc.

Veritas found that: “Over the past several years, the mishandling of serious complaints of sexual assaults and harassment that were not taken seriously or properly investigated has created a hostile or poisoned work environment for some women.”

The reports state that management discriminated against female employees when complaints were brought forward, and the failure to address the issues left many women worried about retribution — which could include losing their job.

“The management has failed to provide duty of care to their employees, ensuring a safe environment to make complaints and ensure that unwanted/uninvited behaviours do not continue.”