Two Leduc Fire Services members no longer with department following harassment allegations

Global News has learned two Leduc Fire Services employees are no longer with the department after allegations of harassment within the service.

An email obtained by Global News indicates the move was a direct result of an investigation into the claims and that no further “employee-specific action” is anticipated.

In March, Global News reported on a lawsuit filed by two female firefighters alleging decades of harassment, bullying and discrimination which they said was systemic throughout the department. The lawsuit, which lists the city as the sole defendant, does not identify alleged abusers by name.

The following week, Fire Chief George Clancy resigned abruptly, citing his health.

On Tuesday, Global News learned two more members left the department. The city would not confirm whether the employees resigned or if they were fired.

In a statement, the city manager said “the City of Leduc has gone to great lengths to understand the extent of the concerns that have recently been raised.”

“We are and have been committed to responding to behaviours that run contrary to our values with disciplinary action that balances an appropriate penalty against the level of misconduct. Providing a safe and respectful workplace for all is our top priority,” Derek Prohar added.

Global News has obtained an email the City of Leduc’s general manager of community and protective services sent to employees.

In it, Darrell Melvie wrote the city has conducted an investigation which has resulted in the two people no longer being employed.

“We expect that these will be the only employee-specific actions following the results of the investigation,” said Melvie.

“Disciplinary action may be considered if additional information comes forward.”

Melvie also said an “action plan” is being created to drive “meaningful ways to create change within the organization.”

It is not clear if the investigation referred to in the email is the same one conducted by a third party and presented to the city in January.

That investigation and the recommendations made in it have not been made public.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit has been proven in court. The City of Leduc has not yet filed a statement of defence.