Crime

Dozens arrested, hundreds of guns seized during police raids in 8 provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2023 1:01 pm
Sgt. Audrey-Ane Bilodeau shows some of the 3D printed ghost guns seized in Operation Centaure during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The multi police force operation seized 440 guns including 71 3D printed ghost guns across Canada. View image in full screen
Sgt. Audrey-Ane Bilodeau shows some of the 3D printed ghost guns seized in Operation Centaure during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The multi police force operation seized 440 guns including 71 3D printed ghost guns across Canada. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A Quebec-based anti-gun unit says 45 people have been arrested and 440 guns have been seized in raids targeting manufacturers of 3D-printed or “ghost” guns across eight provinces.

The squad, called L’Équipe integrée de lutte au trafic d’armes, told reporters Wednesday in Montreal that more than 20 police forces were involved in Canada-wide raids that took place Tuesday.

Police carried out 64 raids and seized 440 guns, including 3D-printed handguns, long guns and silencers, as well as other guns and 3D printers.

Trudeau speaks ahead of 1st National Day Against Gun Violence, says brutality “has to stop”
The raids took place in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and resulted in 45 arrests.

Authorities say they’re increasingly concerned about untraceable ghost guns, which are assembled at home or 3D-printed without serial numbers.

The unit co-ordinating the raids was created in 2021 to fight gun crime, and includes officers from Quebec provincial police, Montreal police, RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency.

3D-printed gun blueprint creator Cody Wilson explains why he wants to post instructions online
RCMPSQCanada Border Services AgencyQuebec provincial police3D printed gunsghost gunsgun manufacturingUntraceable guns
© 2023 The Canadian Press

