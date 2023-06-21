Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 cyclists struck in separate collisions in Guelph: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 21, 2023 1:03 pm
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were hurt in separate collisions in Guelph involving bicycles.

The incidents happened on Tuesday, one near Victoria Road and Hadati Road, the other near Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road.

Guelph Police Service went to the first collision at around 8:30 a.m. They say an 11-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after colliding with an SUV while crossing the road.

Investigators say the boy received treatment in hospital and no charges are being laid in this incident.

Then around 9:45 a.m., officers went to the second crash scene where a man crossing the street on his bike was struck by a van that was making a right turn.

Trending Now

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 58-year-old Guelph woman was charged with careless driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging all road users to be cautious.

More on Canada
CollisionTrafficGuelph NewsBikeCyclistsGuelph Police ServiceBicycles
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content