2 cyclists struck in separate collisions in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were hurt in separate collisions in Guelph involving bicycles.

The incidents happened on Tuesday, one near Victoria Road and Hadati Road, the other near Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road.

Guelph Police Service went to the first collision at around 8:30 a.m. They say an 11-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after colliding with an SUV while crossing the road.

Investigators say the boy received treatment in hospital and no charges are being laid in this incident.

Then around 9:45 a.m., officers went to the second crash scene where a man crossing the street on his bike was struck by a van that was making a right turn.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 58-year-old Guelph woman was charged with careless driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging all road users to be cautious.