Victim identified in fatal fire on Furby Street, investigation shifts to homicide: WPS

Winnipeg police identified a man who died in a fire over the weekend and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Johnathen Joseph Tait, 33, was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a fire at 5:10 a.m. on Saturday. He later died as a result of his injuries.
Police said a post-mortem examination and been completed and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Two other people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire but police said they are in stable condition.
Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
