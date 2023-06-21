Victim identified in fatal fire on Furby Street, investigation shifts to homicide: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police identified a man who died in a fire over the weekend and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Johnathen Joseph Tait, 33, was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a fire at 5:10 a.m. on Saturday. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said a post-mortem examination and been completed and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Two other people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire but police said they are in stable condition.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).