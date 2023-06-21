Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim identified in fatal fire on Furby Street, investigation shifts to homicide: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 12:27 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police identified a man who died in a fire over the weekend and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Johnathen Joseph Tait, 33, was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a fire at 5:10 a.m. on Saturday. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Click to play video: 'Two separate early morning fires send 6 people to hospital, leaves 1 dead'
Two separate early morning fires send 6 people to hospital, leaves 1 dead

Police said a post-mortem examination and been completed and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two other people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire but police said they are in stable condition.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
CrimeFireManitobawinnipegWinnipeg crimeFatal FireHomicide Investigationweekend fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content