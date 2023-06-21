S&P/TSX composite down as tech stocks fall, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Losses in the technology stocks led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.83 points at 19,705.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.04 points at 34,078.91. The S&P 500 index was down 15.51 points at 4,373.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 149.11 points 13,518.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.83 cents US compared with 75.52 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was up 99 cents at US$72.18 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$4.30 at US$1,943.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.92 a pound.