Lethbridge senior kidnapped and forced to withdraw ATM cash: police

Lethbridge police say they are still looking for a man they say posed as a police officer and demanded cash when he broke into the home of a 72-year-old woman on April 23.

When the woman said she had no cash on her, police say the man kidnapped her, took her to an ATM, and forced her to withdraw money.

Police say the incident began at around 11:30 p.m. on April 23 when the man broke into the woman’s home in the 2000 block of South Parkside Drive South. When she had no cash present, police say the man forced her to accompany him to a bank along the 600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South, then drove her home.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect. Police describe him as five feet nine inches, with an average or muscular build, and say he appeared to be in his late 20s or 30s. He was seen wearing all black, with gloves and a face covering.

Anyone with information can reach police at 403-328-4444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.