Employee assaulted in Kitchener in what police are calling a ‘hate-motivated’ incident

Waterloo Regional Police say an employee of a Kitchener business was assaulted during a hate-motivated incident on Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Kingsway Drive after police were told that a man had gone into the shop and assaulted an employee shortly before 8 a.m.

Police at the scene tracked down a man in the area who fit the suspect description.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident and they say that they are investigating it as being hate-motivated.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener is facing an assault charge in connection with the incident.