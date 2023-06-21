Menu

Crime

Employee assaulted in Kitchener in what police are calling a ‘hate-motivated’ incident

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 11:26 am
Waterloo Regional Police say an employee of a Kitchener business was assaulted during a hate-motivated incident on Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Kingsway Drive after police were told that a man had gone into the shop and assaulted an employee shortly before 8 a.m.

Police at the scene tracked down a man in the area who fit the suspect description.

Trending Now

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident and they say that they are investigating it as being hate-motivated.

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener is facing an assault charge in connection with the incident.

