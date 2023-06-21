Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police look to identify unknown man who died May 31

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 10:50 am
Winnipeg police are hoping to piece together the identity of this man.
Winnipeg police are hoping to piece together the identity of this man. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify an unknown man who died last month. So far, the missing persons unit has come up empty.

Police were called to the 600 block of Sherburn Street on May 31, where they found the man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital, where he later died, but his identity remains a mystery.

The incident isn’t being investigated as suspicious or criminal in nature.

The man has been described as around five feet six inches in height with a thin build, and in his early 20s. He had short, dark hair, with artificial braids woven in, as well as a thin moustache and wispy chin beard.

The man’s teeth also had visible cavities, police said, and he had a pierced left ear with a gold/red gem earring.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time he was found by police, he was wearing a blue bandana with word “dreams” on it in a repeating pattern, a black leather jacket, black “Brazen Hall” T-shirt, brown corduroy pants, and a pair of grey, blue and orange Asics runners.

He was also wearing an orange and white beaded necklace with a pendant and had pink nail polish on his finger and toenails.

Trending Now

Police found a pen with him that featured the logo of the Municipality of Baker Lake in Nunavut.

Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-8477.

Click to play video: 'Unknown man dies as Winnipeg police try to piece together his identity'
Unknown man dies as Winnipeg police try to piece together his identity
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceMissing PersonsMissing Persons Unitunidentified manunknown manMan found
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content