Winnipeg police look to identify unknown man who died May 31

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify an unknown man who died last month. So far, the missing persons unit has come up empty.

Police were called to the 600 block of Sherburn Street on May 31, where they found the man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital, where he later died, but his identity remains a mystery.

The incident isn’t being investigated as suspicious or criminal in nature.

The man has been described as around five feet six inches in height with a thin build, and in his early 20s. He had short, dark hair, with artificial braids woven in, as well as a thin moustache and wispy chin beard.

The man’s teeth also had visible cavities, police said, and he had a pierced left ear with a gold/red gem earring.

At the time he was found by police, he was wearing a blue bandana with word “dreams” on it in a repeating pattern, a black leather jacket, black “Brazen Hall” T-shirt, brown corduroy pants, and a pair of grey, blue and orange Asics runners.

He was also wearing an orange and white beaded necklace with a pendant and had pink nail polish on his finger and toenails.

Police found a pen with him that featured the logo of the Municipality of Baker Lake in Nunavut.

Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-8477.