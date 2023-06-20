SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Features

Campbell River rock band reunites, writes album featuring voice of late lead singer

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 9:04 pm
The original "Big Rock" band began 40 years ago when the members were all in high school. As Jay Durant tells us in This is BC, their lives have taken different paths, but they all came together for this.
More than 40 years later, a high school band from Campbell River has reunited in memory of its lead singer and driving force, Hugh MacGregor.

Big Rock bassist Dave Devindisch said MacGregor was a “child prodigy.” MacGregor died suddenly in his sleep in 2014.

“No one in Campbell River had ever seen or heard anything like it,” Devindisch told This Is BC.

In the early 1980s, Big Rock was a touring cover band, but the music industry wasn’t interested in its original material. Its musicians said they’ll never forget the response from one record label.

“Dear Big Rock, I hear nothing ‘big’ nor ‘rock’ in this music,” recalled drummer Clayton Hill.

Their musical journeys have taken them in different directions — Hill is now the drummer for Canadian rock band Trooper.

The high school mates are back together after all this time, however, putting out their first album featuring MacGregor’s voice from a 1985 recording.

“It was taken off a cassette tape so it’s a bit garbled,” said Devindisch from his home studio.

“I have goose bumps. Just sitting here thinking about it. I have goose bumps now,” Hill added.

MacGregor’s voice is all they have left of their friend, they said.

The musicians said they tweaked the cassette track, re-recorded the music and released the songs. All sales are going to support low income residents at Lookout Society’s Russell Housing Centre, where Hugh was living. A fundraiser for the Lookout Foundation is online.

“Hard to believe it happened at such a young age,” said Big Rock guitarist Steve Hillis.

The release is a tribute to a bandmate and a great friend who always dreamed of one day releasing an album of original Big Rock songs.

“I think he’d be sitting with us here and give us up a thumbs up,” said Hill.

“He’d say thanks guys, hopefully. Hopefully we did a good enough job,” added Hillis.

