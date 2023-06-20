Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary art project showcases future hopes of young Albertans

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Art project showcases future hopes of young Albertans: ‘So cool!’'
Art project showcases future hopes of young Albertans: ‘So cool!’
WATCH: There’s a new symbol of hope for Calgarians and visitors to enjoy this summer. As Gil Tucker shows us, it’s thanks to students and seniors teaming up to celebrate dreams for the future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s a new symbol of hope for Calgarians and visitors to enjoy this summer.

It’s an art project on a ridge overlooking the mountains just west of the Calgary city limits.

The piece showcases 1,000 Alberta students’ hopes for the future, written on ribbons hanging on a tapestry. It features students and seniors teaming up to celebrate dreams for the future.

The messages touch on a wide variety of hopes.

“My dream is to see the world come together as one” reads one, while another states “My dream is to lead a meaningful life.”

Made of wool, the tapestry was crocheted by members of the Bowness Seniors Club.

“It’s a work of love,” club member Brenda Ault said.

Story continues below advertisement

The tapestry holding the ribbons is attached to tree trunks.

“The trees bring the earth and sky together,” artist Sabine Lecorre-Moore said.

Lecorre-Moore and her fellow Calgary artist Patricia Lortie were in charge of the project, traveling to school around Alberta to create the piece, called Territories of Dreams.

“We were on the road for a full month, from Lethbridge to Fort McMurray and north of Slave Lake,” Lecorre said. “Sharing dreams creates links between communities, Anglophone, Francophone, First Nations — we all have the same basic dreams.”

Trending Now

Calgary Grade 12 student Charlotte Hawboldt was one of the people who wrote her hopes for the future on a ribbon.

“I talked about wanting a garden, to live by the ocean, to live a happy life,” Hawboldt said.

Hawboldt is grateful to have had the chance to participate in the project.

“We hear a lot of really pessimistic things, but people still have a lot of hope,” Hawboldt said. “It’s so, so cool!”

Territories of Dreams will remain on display until the end of September 2023 in the outdoor sculpture park at the Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre.

More on Canada
CalgaryArtCalgary ArtCalgary studentscalgary art projectcalgary high school art projectcalgary hopeful art project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content