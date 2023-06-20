Menu

Canada

Demonstrators protest against City of Kelowna bylaw requiring permit to hold public rallies

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:38 pm
Protestors speak out against the City of Kelowna seeking a court order requiring a permit to hold freedom rallies. View image in full screen
Protestors speak out against the City of Kelowna seeking a court order requiring a permit to hold freedom rallies. Global News
A loud protest took place in front of Kelowna City Hall on Tuesday afternoon as demonstrators gathered to deliver a message to local officials.

“Our message to them is to basically back off and leave our rallies alone,” said organizer David Lindsay.

The freedom rallies began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to protest lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

They used to take place weekly and are now only held once a month now. However, the city has taken court action requiring a permit to hold the protests in public spaces like parks.

Lindsay said that is against the public’s constitutional rights.

“They left us alone for the first 17 months. They said you have a right to be there. We’re not doing anything, and then suddenly the province got involved,” Lindsay said.

“And the province started pressuring the city, and then they started issuing tickets to me every week. They’ve issued over 200 tickets and $50,000 in fines.”

Lindsay called it clear bias because the protests were against government policies, adding that other groups could hold rallies without financial consequences.

“It is clear bias,” said Lindsay. “It is clear prejudice against us because they don’t like the fact that we’re protesting against government policies.”

Sherin Gauvin attended the protest.

The 85-year-old Kelowna resident said she’s doing it for her grandchildren, adding it’s about free speech.

“We are free to protest,” said Gauvin. “It’s a park for the people and we should be allowed to do that.”

Bob Gaida, another protestor, echoed the sentiment.

“Why do I need a permit to gather with people I agree with? Do I need a permit to meet with you?” he asked.

Some passers-by questioned the protestors, asking why are they continuing to protest when life is pretty much back to normal.

Lindsay said there are other freedom concerns the group has, including digital ID and digital currency, therefore they don’t plan to back down.

The city offered no comment about the demonstration, other than officials were aware of the protest and that police had been notified.

As for the group’s next step, Lindsay said it plans to take court action to oppose the city’s tactics in the next couple of weeks.

