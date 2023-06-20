Menu

Crime

Youths charged in pellet gun shootings in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 5:29 pm
Three youths have been charged for allegedly firing pellet guns at bystanders in the southeast Calgary neighbourhoods of Auburn Bay and Legacy.
Three youths have been charged for allegedly firing pellet guns at bystanders in the southeast Calgary neighbourhoods of Auburn Bay and Legacy. . Dawn Turnbull/Contributed
Three youths have been charged for allegedly firing pellet guns at bystanders in the southeast Calgary neighbourhoods of Auburn Bay and Legacy.

According to a Calgary Police Service release, officers received multiple reports at noon Monday of bystanders being shot by an unknown projectile in Auburn Bay and Legacy. The suspects were spotted driving in a white Hyundai Sonata.

Officers said they located the vehicle at 210th Avenue S.E. and Walgrove Drive S.E. shortly after and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Police said the three youths were then taken into custody.

Two airsoft guns were seized by police and seven victims were identified, the CPS said.

The three male youths, aged 16 to 17, are facing a total of 42 assault and weapon-related charges, police said. They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 27.

The youths cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

