Businesses excited for new transit route serving southeast London industrial park

Send this page to someone via email

The London Transit Commission announced a new route today to a southeast industrial park that businesses and city officials are welcoming with open arms.

The new route, numbered 38, will operate during weekday peak periods along with two late evening trips between Argyle Mall and Innovation Park. The route will begin service on Monday with temporary signage until permanent markings are established.

Stephanie Marentette, the vice chair of the London Transit Commission, says establishing the new route has been a priority for some time, especially for attracting businesses to London.

“it’s very difficult to make a business case when we can’t say we can get you your work force,” said Marentette.

“We definitely need good-quality jobs, especially if we want to keep our grads here, so it is an incredibly difficult balance.”

Story continues below advertisement

One of the many businesses happy with the news is Bosco and Roxy’s Gourmet Dog Cookies. The company recently relocated to Innovation Park, with operations expected to be running next week at the new site.

Owner and president Jaymie Crook says getting the transit route ahead of starting up again was critical as one-third of his employees use transit to travel to work.

“It was quite a relief to be able to tell (our employees) nothing has change, you’re going to be able to get on the bus and go to work like you always have,” he said.

Crook added he has spoken to other businesses at Innovation Park, and all have expressed appreciation for the new route.

“This is such a happy day for businesses in the area.”

2:23 Credibility crisis caused by Crosstown LRT delays

City officials are also happy, with Mayor Josh Morgan echoing Marentette’s view on how the new route will benefit businesses already at Innovation Park and help attract businesses to London.

Story continues below advertisement

“Advertising and selling our industrial lands can only be enhanced by saying that there’s now service out to these areas,” said Morgan.

“Having transit options gives us a competitive advantage with sites that don’t have that transit ability.”

The stops for Route 38 are: