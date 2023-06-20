Edson, Yellowhead County struggle with flooding after wildfire: ‘One extreme to the next’

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Edson continued to face localized flooding Tuesday after heavy rainfall across west-central Alberta Sunday and Monday.

More than 105 millimetres of rain fell in Edson in the span of just 48 hours — more than the region would typically see for the entire month of June.

“Our infrastructure — no town infrastructure, city infrastructure — can handle that much water at that amount of time,” Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara said Monday.

That day, Edson received about 85 mm of rain, Zahara said.

A high water level emergency alert was issued for the town at 4 p.m. Monday.

“Due to the heavy rainfall, we are seeing localized flooding in areas around creeks and ponds in and around the community,” the Alberta Emergency Alert explained.

“Sixth Avenue is closed at 47 Street to allow pumps to be set up. Water is flowing across 2 Avenue (Highway 16 East) near 48 Street and drivers are warned to use extreme caution.”

The town’s storm sewer system was running at capacity, town officials said Monday night. It’s designed to handle heavy rainfall events, officials said, but unprecedented storm surges are challenging to handle.

The Edson landfill was closed “until further notice” due to deteriorating road conditions and bridge concerns.

The town office was also closed because many staff members were redeployed to help with emergency operations.

A state of local emergency was declared by the town due to heavy rainfall and flooding on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, Environment Canada still had a rainfall warning in place for Yellowhead County, with an additional 10 to 20 mm of rain expected before it “tapers off” Tuesday night. The rainfall warning was lifted at 2:30 p.m.

About 85 kilometres west of Edson, Hinton was also facing some serious flooding issues.

Yellowhead County CAO Luc Mercier said Tuesday that they’ve called in more resources and have crews sandbagging and creating berms in key places.

He said the Alberta Rivers’ forecasts expect the water to peak on Wednesday night and ease into Thursday.

“Until then, we have to stay vigilant.

“Roads with flowing waters or waters flowing over them sometimes hide dangers underneath… or the integrity of the road has been compromised,” Mercier stressed.

“Have extreme caution on all our roads in Yellowhead County.”

A Shelter in Place is being issued for residents in parts of Peers due to heavy rainfall. The Peers Bridge has been compromised. June 19, 2023.

An emergency alert was issued more broadly — for all of Yellowhead County — on Monday afternoon.

“We are experiencing heavy rainfall resulting in overland flooding, snow accumulation, fallen powerlines, and in some areas, power outages. Please take immediate action to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you, including livestock,” the alert said.

A shelter-in-place order was issued Tuesday morning for Peers, a hamlet in Yellowhead County, due to heavy rain, rising water and a compromised bridge. Emergency responders will assist in getting people out of the area, the county added.

“We’ve talked to all the residents and everyone is safe but no one can get in or out,” Mercier said. “There’s no other egress.”

Mercier said the evacuation order for lower Robb, which was issued Monday, will remain in place until at least Wednesday.

Flooding in Peers, an Alberta hamlet in Yellowhead County on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

“We go from wildfires and we’re praying for water and now we’re asking for the water to shut off,” Yellowhead County Mayor Mayor Wade Williams said Tuesday.

In a 2 p.m. update, he said the rains had stopped and there were breaks of sunshine.

“It’s been a real rodeo here,” Williams said. “From the fires to the rain and then to the snow up there that took out the power lines.

“We’re just jumping from one emergency to another and it’s tough to handle. Crews are tired. Everyone is tired, but we can’t stop.”

Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, said west-central Alberta exceeded its “June normal” when it comes to rainfall, “which is very interesting considering we started the month off well below normal.”

She said the first two weeks of June were incredibly dry. Calgary had recorded zero precipitation and Edmonton recorded just 0.5 mm.

“This amount of rain, at this time, especially for west-central portions of the province, is a little bit unusual and not as common. These rainfall amounts in 24 hours are definitely not the norm,” Hoffman said.

“The most rain fell west of us in Yellowhead County, around Hendrickson Creek and the Edson area.”

This situation comes after Edson was forced to evacuate twice in the span of a month due to wildfires.

“We asked for rain and boy, did we get it. Way too much and if it wants to stop now, I’m thinking we would be very happy about that,” Zahara said.

“Really shocking. From one extreme to the next.”

Edson has a population of about 8,000 people and is located about 180 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Information for Edson residents:

If you’re experiencing flooding and need immediate assistance, call the after-hours line at 780-723-6300 and crews will respond when they can.

If your basement is flooding, contact the main office at 780-723-4401 to register the issue.

Keep receipts and document everything. Contact your insurance company.

Avoid walking and driving through flood waters.

Town officials said there have been people “out on kayaks and playing in floodwaters. Please avoid being in or near flooded areas. During a flood, there could be sudden water surges and currents that could create dangerous situations.”