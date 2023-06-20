Menu

Alberta floods: residents of hamlet of Peers ordered to shelter in place

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 10:40 am
A map showing the hamlet of peers in red to show what areas are affected by the alert. View image in full screen
A map of the affected area. Facebook/Yellowhead County
Yellowhead County issued a shelter-in-place Tuesday for the hamlet of Peers due to the heavy rain, rising water and a compromised bridge.

All residents in the south of the hamlet need to shelter in place, the county said.

Emergency responders will assist in getting people out of the area, the county added.

Yellowhead County said residents should stay home if it is safe, avoid driving on flooded roadways, be cautious of slippery road conditions, and prepare any items and pets they may need to bring with them if they have to evacuate.

On Monday, residents in lower Robb, Yellowhead County, were evacuated due to the heavy rain and flooding.

For more information call 1-833-334-4630.

