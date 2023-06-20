QB Bo Levi Mitchell will not play in Tiger-Cats home opener

Send this page to someone via email

There is “zero chance” the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have their prized free agent off-season acquisition on the field for Friday night’s much-anticipated home opener.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell did not participate in the club’s practice Tuesday in preparation for Hamilton’s Week 3 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes (1-0).

Mitchell suffered what is still being called a lower-body injury during Sunday’s 32-14 loss against the Argonauts at BMO Field in Toronto. The 33-year-old signal caller was able to walk off the field but did not return to the game.

Following Tuersday’s practice at Tim Hortons Field, Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer confirmed Mitchell will not play this week.

“We’re still awaiting the specifics as to how long (he will be out),” said Steinauer.

4:01 MP Kirsty Duncan says she was told to ‘get back to what sport was about,’ calls for public inquiry

Despite Mitchell’s injury, Steinauer says he expects his No. 1 QB will be in uniform on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“The chances of him playing are basically zero,” added Steinauer. “He’s just that type of guy who’s going to want to suit up and be a part of it.”

Backup Matthew Shiltz completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 118 yards and a touchdown in relief.

Hamilton (0-2) is dealing with a plethora of injuries in the early going of the 2023 season, with nine players on the six-game injured list.

They include defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, running back Sean Thomas Erlington and offensive linemen Kyle Saxelid, Alex Fontana and Chris Van Zeyl.

You can listen to Friday’s game on 900 CHML starting with the Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.