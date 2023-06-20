Water safety warnings revived around South Saskatchewan River as weather heats up

As Saskatoon residents start looking for ways to cool off with the summer weather, warnings are being revived about recreation around the South Saskatchewan River.
The Water Security Agency website tracks stream flows and lake levels, and the City of Saskatoon is advising people to check the website for river advisories.
It noted that swimming is prohibited in the South Saskatchewan River within city limits, adding that people can wade and walk through the river unless otherwise posted.
The city also advises staying away from the weir, as objects and people can get trapped in the backwash.
If you see anyone in distress in the river, make note of the time, individual and situation, then call 911 to report the incident. It helps to make note of any recognizable landmarks near where you saw the person.
