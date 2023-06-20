Menu

Share

Tech

Collision tech conference extends Toronto stay to 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 10:36 am
Paddy Cosgrave is shown during the opening night of Collision 2022 at Enercare Centre on June 20, 2022 in Toronto in a handout photo. Global technology conference Collision says it is extending its stay in Toronto. View image in full screen
Paddy Cosgrave is shown during the opening night of Collision 2022 at Enercare Centre on June 20, 2022 in Toronto in a handout photo. Global technology conference Collision says it is extending its stay in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vaughn Ridley/Collision via Sportsfile
Global technology conference Collision says it is extending its stay in Toronto for another year.

The travelling event showcasing startups and business heavyweights says it will return to the city for its 2024 conference.

Collision made its Toronto debut in 2019, intending to remain in the city for three years.

It extended its stay for an additional two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed organizers to host the event online in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s iteration will take over the city’s Enercare Centre next week with talks from hundreds of speakers including artificial intelligence leader Geoffrey Hinton and Amazon Web Services chief executive Adam Selipsky.

Past years featured appearances by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, actor and cannabis entrepreneur Seth Rogen and singer and cryptocurrency backer Akon.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

