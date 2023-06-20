Alberta floods: Town of Whitecourt issues state of local emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Town of Whitecourt declared a state of local emergency on Tuesday because of flooding in the central Alberta municipality.

In a news release issued shortly after 8 a.m., the town said a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Sagitawah RV Park and Campground while a two-hour evacuation notice has been issued for the Westview Village Mobile Home Park.

People who have been ordered to leave the RV park were asked to register with the Sagitawah RV Park at 780-778-3734.

“People are reminded to exercise extreme caution around the rivers,” officials said. “Riverboat Park remains closed to the public until further notice.”

The town said Highway 32 near Township Road 583B had been reduced to a single lane because of flooding.

They said traffic would be slowed as the direction of traffic would alternate and the speed limit would be reduced to 50 km/h.

A flood watch was issued for the McLeod and Athabasca rivers in Whitecourt on Monday evening and remained in effect on Tuesday morning.

Much of central and northern Alberta has seen significant rainfall over the past few days, prompting the province to issue a number of flood watches and high streamflow advisories.

A rainfall warning for the Whitecourt area on Environment Canada’s website Tuesday morning said “a long period of heavy rain continues, with total amounts well over 100 mm for some locations.”

“Widespread rain amounts of 50 to 150 mm have already fallen with an additional 10 to 20 mm expected before rain tapers off tonight.”

The weather agency warned the rain could trigger flash floods and result in water pooling on roads.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

