Heat, thunderstorms in the cards for Manitoba, meteorologist says

The heat is back in southern Manitoba, and it could bring some severe weather of another kind along with it.

With a forecasted high of 34 C and a humidex of 39 for Tuesday, Environment Canada’s Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start it means conditions are ripe for potentially severe thunderstorms.

According to Environment Canada, a slow-moving storm system is going across the southwestern part of the province into the Interlake and the eastern side of Lake Winnipeg.

Severe thunderstorms tomorrow in the yellow area. Very large hail, very strong wind gusts, and very heavy rain are the main threats with risk of tornado.

“(There are) pretty sunny skies for most of the southern part of the province, and hot,” Fulton said, “with a high of 34 here in Winnipeg.

“That’s going to set us up for a second round of potential severe weather late this afternoon and into this evening.”

There are several thunderstorm watches in place in Manitoba, he said Tuesday morning, with more expected on and off throughout the day.

A watch, however, doesn’t mean the same thing as a thunderstorm warning — a watch means storms could develop, while a warning means it’s already brewing.

“Think of a watch as a yellow light on a traffic light — caution. Stop if you can, go through the intersection if you can, but a warning is a red. … You’ve got to do something at that point.”

Fulton said southern Manitoba is also in for a mixed bag, weather-wise, on Wednesday, with more potential rain in the forecast.

“We’re looking at showers with risk of a thunderstorm — but that doesn’t mean showers all day,” he said Tuesday.

“Probably we’ll see some rain in the morning and then probably another break like we’re having today, … and then maybe a bit more rain in the afternoon.

“We are looking at a high of 28, so not a bad day — maybe just take an umbrella with you.”