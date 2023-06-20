Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Robber indicated he was wearing explosive vest at Brampton financial institution: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 10:31 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who robbed a financial institution in Brampton last week indicated he was wearing an explosive vest, police allege.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened on June 15 in the area of Main Street South and Queen Street East.

Police said a suspect entered a financial institution while wearing a weighted vest, demanded money, and indicated he had an explosive device.

“The victim, fearing for her safety, turned over a quantity of money, and the accused fled on foot,” police said.

The suspect was quickly identified and arrested.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton where clothes worn during the robbery, along with stolen money, was allegedly recovered.

Police said it was determined that the vest did not have any explosives.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-three-year-old Jordan Krane from Brampton faces a robbery charge and police said it’s anticipated further charges may be laid.

Click to play video: 'Durham police investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old Pickering boy'
Durham police investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old Pickering boy
CrimeRobberypeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton RobberyFinancial InstitutionFinancial institution robberyMain Street South and Queen Street East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content