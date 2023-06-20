Robber indicated he was wearing explosive vest at Brampton financial institution: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who robbed a financial institution in Brampton last week indicated he was wearing an explosive vest, police allege.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened on June 15 in the area of Main Street South and Queen Street East.

Police said a suspect entered a financial institution while wearing a weighted vest, demanded money, and indicated he had an explosive device.

“The victim, fearing for her safety, turned over a quantity of money, and the accused fled on foot,” police said.

The suspect was quickly identified and arrested.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton where clothes worn during the robbery, along with stolen money, was allegedly recovered.

Police said it was determined that the vest did not have any explosives.

Thirty-three-year-old Jordan Krane from Brampton faces a robbery charge and police said it’s anticipated further charges may be laid.