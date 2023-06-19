Aboriginal Awareness Week kicks off in Calgary

It’s Aboriginal Awareness Week in the city of Calgary.

The official kickoff was held at Elbow River Camp and featured performers, vendors and remarks from officials, including Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

“To hear the stories that have been surpassed, the histories that were never told and the voices that were silenced for far too long,” the Mayor told the crowd.

Jingle Dress Dancers Taylor Dumais and Sofia Eaglehead Baptiste performed their cultural dance to the beat of the traditional drummers. Neither grew up being taught how to dance but they both embraced it later in life.

“We’re here to invite you in to come and learn the same way I was invited in to come and learn,” says Dumais.

That specific type of dance has a deep meaning and can represent healing says Eaglehead Baptiste, who describes what it’s like to perform for the crowd. “I try to have prayers, I try to focus on the wellness of the people that are here,” she says warmly.

Many businesses were also on display, highlighting Calgary-based Indigenous entrepreneurs.

“We base our business off culture and sobriety because we’re both in recovery,” said Auggie Hunter.

She and her business partner Robert Tatti started Bauggie’s Kutz & Kreations. The company features apparel with inspirational messaging, sobriety journals and jewelry. Both have been sober for several years and they felt the need to give back by supporting others on their journey.

“We want to be their courage to find recovery,” Tatti said. “It’s hard for us to ask for help because of what we think other people will think of us, you know?”

“I think it sends a strong message on what we want to do to move forward, to get our people healthy and strong again and bring them back to culture,” Hunter added.

The event also hosted a free BBQ and events for the kids. Despite the wind, dozens showed up to show their support on Monday morning. The crowd was full of families, young and old.

“Take in everything that’s happening here today. I think that it creates that bridge that has so long been a gap between us,” said Dumais. “There’s a lot of fear behind people coming in they don’t feel like they’re welcome they don’t feel like they belong here but we have to learn how to coincide with each other we have to learn how to learn amongst each other.”

Various events will be held over the week, with a Family Day Powwow at Elbow River Camp Saturday June 24th. Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to attend.