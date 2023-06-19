Snowbirds pilot faces sex assault charge after alleged incident in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated with corrected information provided by The Canadian Press. The wire service earlier Monday reported the allegation was made by another Snowbirds member. That was incorrect. It was made by another member of the military.

Snowbirds pilot Maj. Steve Hurlbut has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in Barrie, Ont., last week.

The Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office says it began an investigation last Wednesday.

Military police laid the charge on Saturday, but a spokesperson said it was not able to be certified in a civilian court until Monday.

The military said the case will be handled in the civilian justice system.

1:50 Legal assistance program launched for sexual misconduct victims of Canadian military: Anand

The referral of such cases is part of its effort to address the recommendations from last year’s report by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour.

Arbour called on the federal government to ensure the military did not have jurisdiction over sexual assault cases, after a series of sexual misconduct scandals involving high-ranking officers.

The military said last month that it had referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of those cases were under investigation.

Another 97 cases reported to the military police were not passed along to another force, it said.

A media advisory from the Commanders of 1 and 2 Canadian Air Divisions on Saturday made no mention of charges and did not name the individual involved.

Officials said on the weekend that the person affected by the allegation was another member of the military.

The Snowbirds took part in the Barrie Airshow on June 10 and 11.

They were also set to perform in Moncton, N.B., on Sunday but the planes were grounded because of poor weather.

Hurlbut flew lead solo on the 9 Jet for the nine-aircraft team.

His plane will be grounded until another pilot has the training needed to take over, and the Department of National Defence said he has been reassigned to non-operational duties at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.