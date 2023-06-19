Fire advisory lifted for Rocky View County

Send this page to someone via email

Rocky View County Fire Services has lifted its fire advisory for all areas on Monday due to improved weather conditions.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, there are no fire advisories in the east and west divisions of Rocky View County effective immediately.

Permit burning is now allowed and residents can apply for permits by contacting Fire Services at 403-230-1401.

The fire advisory was issued in May due to high-risk fire conditions due to unseasonably hot and dry weather. It was later upgraded to a fire ban, and all burning and fireworks were prohibited.

FIRE ADVISORY LIFTED. With improved conditions, Fire Services has lifted its Fire Advisory for EAST & WEST Rocky View County. Details @ https://t.co/C3H6904Ecw. Permit burning is allowed. Also visit https://t.co/5Pxzbsur3H. pic.twitter.com/IW6A1vOt1b — Rocky View County (@RockyViewCounty) June 19, 2023