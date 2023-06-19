Menu

Consumer

Fuel tax relief program extended until end of year, Alberta premier says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 4:22 pm
Danielle Smith confident price of gas will stay high enough to fulfill her spending promises
In an interview exclusive to Global News, newly-re-elected Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spoke about the province's oil prices, and how she plans to work with the federal government to promote Alberta oil and get it to market. She also added she's confident the price of gas will stay high enough to fulfill her spending promises to the province – May 30, 2023
Alberta’s United Conservative Party government says it’s sticking to its campaign promise to extend the fuel tax relief program until the end of the year.

Premier Danielle Smith says the program, which saves Albertans 13 cents per litre at the pumps, was set to expire at the end of this month.

The pause on the provincial fuel tax was first announced by former UCP premier Jason Kenney in May 2022.

Alberta government’s 6-month suspended fuel tax now in effect

Smith says although the West Texas Intermediate benchmark oil price has been below US$90 a barrel, Albertans continue to face affordability challenges due to inflation.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says extending the program is to cost $520 million, but the government is cautiously optimistic about Alberta’s economy.

The government is set to release its first-quarter report of the fiscal year at the end of August.

“There are a lot of things happening in Alberta’s economy that is good news of us,” Horner said at a news conference Monday.

“That’s why we are able to do this today.”

UCP government eliminating Alberta fuel tax
© 2023 The Canadian Press

