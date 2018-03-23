Stop opposing pipelines if you don’t like high gas prices: Alberta to B.C.

CALGARY – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says if British Columbia wants to keep a lid on gasoline prices it should stop opposing the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would triple the amount of crude flowing from Alberta to a port facility in Burnaby, B.C.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday he would like to see the federal government take a leadership role in keeping gas prices affordable.

He said the pipeline expansion would not bring down gas prices and will only send bitumen to another jurisdiction.

In Calgary on Friday, Notley accused Horgan’s government of environmental hypocrisy.

She says the pipeline expansion would benefit Alberta and British Columbia.