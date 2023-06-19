Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New ICU opening at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 5:39 pm
A new ICU is scheduled to open at the Nanaimo Regional Hospital later this month. View image in full screen
A new ICU is scheduled to open at the Nanaimo Regional Hospital later this month. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new intensive care unit in Nanaimo, B.C., will start taking patients later this month, replacing an aging unit once called one of the worst ICUs in Canada.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the new 12-bed intensive care unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital will officially open to patients on June 28.

Dix was in Nanaimo today for an opening ceremony for the unit that will replace what he says is an outdated and undersized ICU, a10-bed facility built in 1970.

Click to play video: 'Staffing shortages force more hospital diversions and service reductions on Vancouver Island'
Staffing shortages force more hospital diversions and service reductions on Vancouver Island

He says the new $41.6-million unit includes larger single-patient rooms, overhead patient lifts and a family consulting room.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson, who is also Nanaimo’s MLA, says the old ICU was reported in 2013 as one of “the most dangerous” in Canada and the new unit is greatly needed in the central Vancouver Island city.

An external review that looked at three of Island Health’s ICUs said the physical condition of the Nanaimo unit was “by far the worst ICU we have seen in Canada.”

 

More on Health
NDPBritish ColumbiaHealthHealth CareHospitalBC NDPNanaimo hospitalnanaimo hospital ICUnanaimo hospital upgradenanaimo ICUnanaimo regional hospitalnew nanaimo ICU
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content