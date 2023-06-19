Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after indecent act, assault reported on Toronto subway train

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 3:19 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a indecent act investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a indecent act investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 12 at 5:04 p.m., officers received a report of an assault and indecent act at Wilson Station.

Police said a man allegedly approached a 14-year-old girl onboard a southbound Yonge-University train and attempted to grab her face.

Officers said the man then allegedly committed indecent acts and gestures.

According to police, the suspect exited the train at Yorkdale Station.

Police are now searching for a man between 50 and 60 years old, around five-feet, 10-inches tall.

Officers said the man was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

