Man wanted after sexual assault reported in Toronto park

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a person was sexually assaulted while walking in a Toronto park.
Toronto police said on June 14 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area.
Police said the victim was walking in the Cedar Brook Park area when they were approached by a man.
Officers said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.
Police are now searching for a man between 50 and 60 years old with a grey beard. He was seen wearing a black toque, a grey hooded sweater, black pants and white running shoes.
Officers said the man walks with a cane.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
