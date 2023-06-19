Man wanted after sexual assault reported in Toronto park

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a person was sexually assaulted while walking in a Toronto park.

Toronto police said on June 14 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area.

Police said the victim was walking in the Cedar Brook Park area when they were approached by a man.

Officers said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Police are now searching for a man between 50 and 60 years old with a grey beard. He was seen wearing a black toque, a grey hooded sweater, black pants and white running shoes.

Officers said the man walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.