Guelph man charged after two officers assaulted during arrest: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they charged a Guelph man after an assault investigation Friday.

Officers said they were investigating a family dispute at a home near Downey Road and Pheasant Run Drive around 8:30 p.m.

A man fled the area once officers arrived and investigators said they caught him following a brief chase on foot.

Police allege the man refused to comply with officers, scratching one officer in the arm and kicking another in the shin. Neither officer required medical attention.

A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges and was held for a bail hearing.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal harassment and two counts of breaching an undertaking.