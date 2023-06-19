Guelph man charged after two officers assaulted during arrest: police

Police say they charged a Guelph man after an assault investigation Friday.
Officers said they were investigating a family dispute at a home near Downey Road and Pheasant Run Drive around 8:30 p.m.
A man fled the area once officers arrived and investigators said they caught him following a brief chase on foot.
Police allege the man refused to comply with officers, scratching one officer in the arm and kicking another in the shin. Neither officer required medical attention.
A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges and was held for a bail hearing.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal harassment and two counts of breaching an undertaking.
