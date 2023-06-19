Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after two officers assaulted during arrest: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 19, 2023 10:32 am
Guelph man charged after two officers assaulted during arrest: police - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Police say they charged a Guelph man after an assault investigation Friday.

Officers said they were investigating a family dispute at a home near Downey Road and Pheasant Run Drive around 8:30 p.m.

A man fled the area once officers arrived and investigators said they caught him following a brief chase on foot.

Police allege the man refused to comply with officers, scratching one officer in the arm and kicking another in the shin. Neither officer required medical attention.

A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges and was held for a bail hearing.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal harassment and two counts of breaching an undertaking.

