Canada

Quebec provincial police say man, 32, killed northeast of Montreal is homicide victim

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2023 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2 women and injures 3, including 2 children'
Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2 women and injures 3, including 2 children
WATCH: Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2 women and injures 3, including 2 children – May 28, 2023
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was allegedly gunned down in his car in a city northeast of Montreal.

Police say Noel Garcia-Frias, 32, was found Friday in Charlemagne.

Repentigny police say they spotted a badly injured man on a street at around 10 p.m. in the small city in the Lanaudiere region, about 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and took him to hospital where he died.

Click to play video: 'Quebec teen’s murder solved nearly 50 years later'
Quebec teen’s murder solved nearly 50 years later

Sgt. Camille Savoie says the victim was known to police and his death was initially classified as suspicious but it has been confirmed a homicide.

Trending Now
Police said over the weekend that the injuries he sustained came from a firearm and that the victim was found in his vehicle.

No arrests have been made and police did not have any other details on the case.

