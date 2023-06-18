Menu

Canada

Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 2:58 pm
Newly-elected Conservative MP Bob Benzen rises to ask a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday May 3, 2017 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Newly-elected Conservative MP Bob Benzen rises to ask a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday May 3, 2017 in Ottawa. A federal by-election has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage on Sunday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage on Sunday.

The byelection will be held on July 24, according to a news release from the prime minister’s office.

This comes after former Conservative MP Bob Benzen retired from politics at the end of 2022. Benzen made the announcement in October last year, calling his service “an honour and a privilege.” Benzen won the April 2017 byelection after former prime minister Stephen Harper retired in 2016.

Benzen was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

“As a Member of Parliament, I have always voted with the best interests of Calgary and Alberta in mind, while staying true to my constituents and my conscience,” Benzen said in October.

The former MP said he expected an orderly succession in the riding.

“It was never my intention to become a career politician. As my time in public service comes to an end, I look forward to returning to private business and family life,” Benzen said.

