Firefighters remove person from burning Scarborough building without vital signs

One person has been rushed to hospital after they were pulled from a fire in Scarborough without vital signs, officials say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Ling Road and Lawrence Avenue for a residential fire after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Fire Capt. Dan Viera said the fire was reported in a unit within a three-storey building. Smoke was seen coming from the second floor and, during the first search of the building, one patient was found and removed from the building.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transferred a patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Firefighters said life-saving CPR was performed on the patient and police said they were removed from the building without vital signs.

In an update, police said the injuries had been updated to non-life-threatening. Police told Global News that word of the patient’s improved condition came from an officer at the hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters remained at the scene to deal with the aftermath from the fire.