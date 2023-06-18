Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters remove person from burning Scarborough building without vital signs

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 3:42 pm
A Toronto Fire truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto Fire truck. Gord Edick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been rushed to hospital after they were pulled from a fire in Scarborough without vital signs, officials say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Ling Road and Lawrence Avenue for a residential fire after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Fire Capt. Dan Viera said the fire was reported in a unit within a three-storey building. Smoke was seen coming from the second floor and, during the first search of the building, one patient was found and removed from the building.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transferred a patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Firefighters said life-saving CPR was performed on the patient and police said they were removed from the building without vital signs.

In an update, police said the injuries had been updated to non-life-threatening. Police told Global News that word of the patient’s improved condition came from an officer at the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters remained at the scene to deal with the aftermath from the fire.

Click to play video: '8 honoured in memorial service for Toronto firefighters'
8 honoured in memorial service for Toronto firefighters
Toronto PoliceTPSScarboroughToronto ParamedicsToronto FireLawrence AvenueLing Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content