N.B. MLA resignation on the floor of legislative assembly ‘historic’ and ‘rare’

Political scientists in New Brunswick say the recent resignation of a high-profile cabinet member in the Progressive Conservative government is both rare and historic.

On June 15, PC MLA Dorothy Shephard handed Premier Blaine Higgs an envelope and inside it was a handwritten resignation on the floor of the legislative assembly after six MLAs — of which are three were cabinet ministers — voted in favour of an opposition motion to help restore a LGBTQ2 inclusion policy in New Brunswick schools.

Policy 713 came under review in the spring, by the Higgs government, citing concerns over a lack of parental rights. Education Minister Bill Hogan would eventually change the policy to require children under 16 to get parental consent to change their name and pronoun in school.

It led many advocates and groups in the education field to criticize the change, saying it would force them to misgender and deadname kids.

“I mean these are, I don’t think its an exaggeration to say historic times for New Brunswick politics,” said University of New Brunswick political science professor JP Lewis. “In the sense, that it is somewhat rare for ministers to resign when they disagree with the government — we did have Dominic Cardy recently — but to do it on the floor of the legislature was quite something.

Lewis said it is not normal to have this type of revolt from a governing caucus.

In a later interview, Shepherd revealed to reporters she’d written a six-page letter to Higgs about his management style, adding that caucus was continually being dismissed.

She also cited a lack of process. It was similar to sentiments expressed by now-independent MLA Dominic Cardy in a resignation letter in October 2022.

“It would confirm some of the accusations that Cardy had made when he resigned, so that’s two ministers, so the question is now is there more that would see at it as an issue enough for them to give up their cabinet post and possibly their place in caucus,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

Lewis said independents do not have a strong track record in provincial or federal politics in Canada, meaning anyone who resigns could be sacrificing their political career.

He said the accusations about Higgs aren’t new, though.

“You can find dozens of cases of premiers, historically, in different provinces that were accused of centralizing power, so that accusations is not a new thing in Canadian politics, but it is very rare for the minister to make the accusation while they are still active in politics and resign over it,” he said.

Shephard has been a minister within the Higgs government since 2018, first as Social Development Minister, then Health, then back to Social Development. She was also a minister under the previous David Alward government.

Her resignation is significant, according to St. Thomas University professor Jamie Gillies.

“I think Blaine Higgs overplayed his hand here and now is facing the consequences of his actions,” he said in an interview. “Dorothy Shephard is like the heart and soul of the provincial legislature. She is respected by people across the floor, by her own colleagues, even with respectful disagreements.”

Gillies said the resignation was avoidable on the premier’s part.

“Now he’s lost a trusted ally and probably one of the most effective ministers he had in his government,” he said.

Party discipline and legacy

In 2018, the PCs ran on a campaign of reining in the province’s financial position and “doing politics differently.”

“Putting the province first, and politics second,” he said in a 2018 victory speech.

Gillies said the premier has been somewhat successful in fiscal management, but argues that a lot of the legacy he wanted to build has been undone by the policy change to 713.

“His governing style and policy decisions have been erratic. It has not built consensus within his own caucus,” he said.

Lewis said what the resignation means for the larger picture remains to be seen, though.

“It’s not a good thing to lose a minister … but we’ll see,” he said. “Do more follow Shephard out the door?”

As far as party discipline, which is often something adhered to strictly, Lewis said it isn’t out of the ordinary for long-term premiers or prime ministers to butt heads with caucus.

“It just becomes a question of does it become public or not? Does it threaten the stability or survival of the government?”

Cabinet shuffle or election?

There have been rumblings of a possible election, cabinet shuffle and even a leadership review in the wake of changes to policy 713 and Shephard’s resignation.

Higgs has told reporters he would be willing to go to polls over the issue, adding he wouldn’t have any say over whether a leadership review was triggered, and the fallout has made him more willing to run to defend his policy decisions.

The Progressive Conservative Party Association has very specific rules about what is required to hold a leadership review — and carries a high threshold.

Lewis said many internal discussions will happen about whether MLAs want Higgs to be leader and whether there is a united front — outside of the eight who showed dissent — to keep him.

“Even though the Progressive Conservatives have been down in recent months, I would still say if there was an election held tomorrow … it would be a close election,” he said.

Lewis said there hasn’t been any more recent polling since much of the major controversy has happened, opening the door for speculation on whether battlegrounds like Moncton and Saint John could become difficult for the PCs in an election.

“We’re not sure what impact this has had on voter intentions,” he said.

He doesn’t think it would be wise, even though it would be within the premier’s prerogative to do so, to shuffle any of the two of the remaining dissenting ministers out.

“That could make it a greater problem,” Lewis said.

Gillies, though, thinks the party will have to do a lot of thinking over the summer. He said the provincial Liberals have been able to successful capitalize on the turmoil on the other side of the isle.

Susan Holt and her party were able to win an opposition motion under the division the PC caucus.

“So, we may see some movement over the summer, or some decision by the premier about whether he wants to continue,” he said.