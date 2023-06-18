Multiple people injured after collision in northeast London, Ont.

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating a collision involving multiple vehicles in the northeast end of the city.

Police say emergency crews responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Huron Street.

Several people were rushed to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Veterans Memorial remained closed between Huron Street and Clark Road as of midday Sunday.

The remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) was flying in the area to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).