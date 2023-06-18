Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multiple people injured after collision in northeast London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 18, 2023 11:56 am
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London, Ont., police are investigating a collision involving multiple vehicles in the northeast end of the city.

Police say emergency crews responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Huron Street.

Several people were rushed to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Veterans Memorial remained closed between Huron Street and Clark Road as of midday Sunday.

The remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) was flying in the area to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Manitoba crash: Half a dozen victims remain in hospital after fatal collision'
Manitoba crash: Half a dozen victims remain in hospital after fatal collision
Advertisement
More on Canada
PoliceLondonCrashCollisionLondon Policelondon police crashlondon police collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content