Male victim reports to hospital after shooting in Toronto Sunday morning

Police in Toronto are investigating after someone was shot Sunday morning, with the victim apparently having taken themselves to the hospital.

It was just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday when Toronto police received a report of a shooting around Kennedy Road and Village Green Square. Officers were told there had been gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, investigators found evidence a gun had been discharged but didn’t see anyone who had been injured, police said in a tweet.

Later, a male victim with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital. Toronto police said in a second tweet that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222.