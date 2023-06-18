Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Male victim reports to hospital after shooting in Toronto Sunday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 9:49 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are investigating after someone was shot Sunday morning, with the victim apparently having taken themselves to the hospital.

It was just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday when Toronto police received a report of a shooting around Kennedy Road and Village Green Square. Officers were told there had been gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, investigators found evidence a gun had been discharged but didn’t see anyone who had been injured, police said in a tweet.

Later, a male victim with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital. Toronto police said in a second tweet that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Man driving cargo van is Toronto’s latest homicide victim'
Man driving cargo van is Toronto’s latest homicide victim
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingKennedy RoadVillage Green Square

Sponsored content