Saskatoon Pride celebrates over 30 years of diversity, inclusion, identity

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrating identity, inclusion and pride, the Saskatoon Pride hosts a parade and festival where many attendees in colourful attire showed their support.

Vinnie Naistus, who participated in the parade with Elmwood Residences, said these events are important to have in the community.

“It’s going to remember everyone (of) who they are, and we are,” said Naistus, whose pronouns are he/she and they.

Andrea Gursky, who self-identifies as a ‘proud queer woman’, feels comfortable in a safe space during Saskatoon Pride parade.

“(I feel) happy. It’s just this bubbly excitement that I get,” said Gursky. “I’m feeling so great because everyone comes out. It’s great to see all the support and all the folks coming together.”

Every year, organizers hosts the pride parade and Pride in the Park festival to bring the community together.

Story continues below advertisement

Claire Wyant, Saskatoon Pride Board, said it’s fantastic to see organizations from RBC, TD Bank, CUPE Saskatchewan, Girls Rock Saskatoon and schools from the Catholic and public school system take part in the Pride parade and festival.

“We do recognize that June is Pride Month and it’s always great to have all these businesses and organizations come out for the month of June, but Pride is all year round,” said Wyant. “So, it’s really great for us to start these connections and hope that they can continue to contribute all year round as well.”

The Pride Parade started at 1 p.m. from Spadina Cresent East to 3rd Avenue south where the Pride in the Park festival held food trucks, market vendors, family and kids’ zone and a main stage for entertainment.

3:44 Saskatoon Pride Board member outlines Pride festivities