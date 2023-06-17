Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP release video of catalytic converter theft

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 3:00 pm
Penticton RCMP release video of a catalytic converter theft.
Penticton, B.C., RCMP have release surveillance video in hopes that someone can identify multiple suspects involved in stealing catalytic converters.

Around 12:30 a.m., on Thursday police say that the suspects drove around the 3000 block of Paris Street appearing to look for a target vehicle to remove the catalytic converter.

“There have been several recent instances of the theft of catalytic converters in the South Okanagan,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a press release. “Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, targeted for their precious metals and black-market value.”

Video captures the suspects, driving a silver four-door sedan, drop off one of their passengers who then approaches a vehicle and begins to remove the part.

According to police, the vehicle drove around the neighbourhood, before picking up the passenger shortly thereafter, along with the stolen part.

“We’re encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious, in particular people loitering in parking lots, or someone peering underneath vehicles, to call police,” said Grandy.

