Hit and run on Calgary Trail sends motorcyclist to hospital

A hit and run collision on Calgary Trail Friday involving a car and a motorcycle sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

Police said the motorcyclist was travelling south on Calgary Trail when a red or orange car left the stop sign at University Avenue heading west and hit the bike.

“The rider was thrown from the bike and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the collision and ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.