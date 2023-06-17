SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Hit and run on Calgary Trail sends motorcyclist to hospital

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 1:21 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News
A hit and run collision on Calgary Trail Friday involving a car and a motorcycle sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

Police said the motorcyclist was travelling south on Calgary Trail when a red or orange car left the stop sign at University Avenue heading west and hit the bike.

“The rider was thrown from the bike and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release Saturday morning.

Trending Now

Police are investigating the collision and ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

