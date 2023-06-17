Hit and run on Calgary Trail sends motorcyclist to hospital

A hit and run collision on Calgary Trail Friday involving a car and a motorcycle sent a motorcyclist to hospital.
Police said the motorcyclist was travelling south on Calgary Trail when a red or orange car left the stop sign at University Avenue heading west and hit the bike.
“The rider was thrown from the bike and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release Saturday morning.
Trending Now
Police are investigating the collision and ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.
More on Canada
- Prenups are getting more popular among millennials. What to know before you sign
- ‘I’m constantly behind on bills’: Canadians with disabilities hope Bill C-22 passes, addresses gaps
- Self-employment hasn’t recovered from pandemic shock. Why the ‘hangover’ persists
- Canada’s population just hit the 40-million milestone
Comments