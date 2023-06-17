Menu

Fire

Kelowna heritage home destroyed in major fire Saturday

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Local Historic Home in Kelowna caught fire – now, all the home owner can do is sit and wait to see if the home can be saved.'
Local Historic Home in Kelowna caught fire – now, all the home owner can do is sit and wait to see if the home can be saved.
A heritage home that was built in the 1930's caught on fire just weeks ago. and As Randi-Marie Adams reports, the home owner and the Kelowna Historical society are trying to move quickly to protect it from the changing seasons. – Oct 30, 2022
A Kelowna, B.C., heritage home was destroyed in a major fire early Saturday.

Fire crews were called out to the McDougall Street house around 3:30 a.m. along Kelowna’s lakeshore. According to Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke, the home was engulfed with flames when crews arrived.

“The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire, unfortunately the structure was a complete loss,” said Clarke in a press release.

“There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.”

It was all hands on deck, as the Kelowna Fire Department responded with five engines and 26 fire personnel.

RCMP, emergency crews, Fortis electric, City of Kelowna Parks, Salvation Army, and City Roadways were also called to the scene.

“Crews are currently still on scene completing extinguishment and ask the public to stay clear of the area so crews can complete their work safely,” Clarke said.

The home previously suffered “extreme damage” in a fire back in October of last year. The damage extended beyond the house itself, however, due to its place in the city’s history.

“It’s very sad and very shocking to see yet another heritage building being lost to fire in Kelowna,” said Peter Chataway, a Kelowna heritage advocate, following the October fire.

“I feel badly for the owner. It’s a beautiful and important building and a very important family to Kelowna’s history.”

Saturday’s fire has been deemed suspicious, and an investigation is underway into the cause.

