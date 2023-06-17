Kelowna heritage home destroyed in major fire Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., heritage home was destroyed in a major fire early Saturday.

Fire crews were called out to the McDougall Street house around 3:30 a.m. along Kelowna’s lakeshore. According to Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke, the home was engulfed with flames when crews arrived.

“The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire, unfortunately the structure was a complete loss,” said Clarke in a press release.

“There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.”

It was all hands on deck, as the Kelowna Fire Department responded with five engines and 26 fire personnel.

RCMP, emergency crews, Fortis electric, City of Kelowna Parks, Salvation Army, and City Roadways were also called to the scene.

“Crews are currently still on scene completing extinguishment and ask the public to stay clear of the area so crews can complete their work safely,” Clarke said.

The home previously suffered “extreme damage” in a fire back in October of last year. The damage extended beyond the house itself, however, due to its place in the city’s history.

“It’s very sad and very shocking to see yet another heritage building being lost to fire in Kelowna,” said Peter Chataway, a Kelowna heritage advocate, following the October fire.

“I feel badly for the owner. It’s a beautiful and important building and a very important family to Kelowna’s history.”

Saturday’s fire has been deemed suspicious, and an investigation is underway into the cause.