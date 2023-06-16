Menu

Canada

Victoria couple strike it rich with $35M lottery win

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 9:48 pm
Victoria couple wins $35M Lotto Max jackpot
A Victoria couple has more to celebrate than their wedding anniversary now that they've just won a huge jackpot. Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay were presented with a cheque for $35 million on Friday from the June 6th Lotto Max Draw, which they're splitting with a winner in Ontario.
A Victoria couple are $35 million richer, after hitting the jackpot in the June 6 Lotto Max draw.

Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay were presented with their multi-million-dollar cheque on Friday, for hitting all seven numbers in the draw. They’re splitting the $70 million prize with a winner in Ontario.

What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?

Ramsay said her it was more than a week after the draw before Rezrari went in to scan their tickets and they realized they won.

“He won $10, a free play, and then $35 million. It was a bit of a shocker,” she said.

“I didn’t believe him. I thought he was playing a joke on me.”

Vancouver Island man wins $55-million jackpot

Rezrari said his wife was so skeptical she made him prove they really won.

“So we went to store near our home and she checked the ticket four times, she wanted to cry. I said no, we got to keep calm.”

Despite the big win, Rezrari plans to go back to work on Monday, while Ramsay plans to retire.

The couple intend to buy a new Mercedes camper van and drive it across Canada, where they’ll share some of the wealth with their family.

