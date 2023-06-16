Canada’s federal workers vote to ratify deals that ended strike: PSAC

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have ratified deals for more than 155,000 workers of the Treasury Board of Canada and Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), closing the chapter on negotiations that saw public sector workers go on strike earlier this year.

On Friday, Canada’s largest federal public-service union announced ratification of the tentative agreements that were reached in May, saying its members had voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of them.

The union and the Treasury Board announced they had reached a deal on April 30, on the 13th day of the strike, after the government had tabled a new contract offer to the union, calling it their final proposal.

A few days later on May 4, PSAC reached a deal for the approximately 35,000 members working at the CRA, ending that strike which had continued even after 120,000 public servants went back to work.

The deals include an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years, with another 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year and one-time, pensionable lump-sum payments of $2,500. The collective agreements also enshrine new language on remote work. Both deals are retroactive to 2021 and run until 2024.

“Today, we celebrate our members who showed unwavering commitment and solidarity throughout the bargaining process, and during one of the most pivotal strikes in this country’s history,” Chris Aylward, PSAC national president, said in a statement on Friday.

PSAC said the deals with the Treasury Board and CRA are expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said in a statement that she was pleased members of PSAC voted to ratify the proposed agreement.

“These deals are fair, competitive and reasonable, and bring stability to public servants and Canadians,” Fortier’s statement said.

– with files from The Canadian Press