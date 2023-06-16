Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s federal workers vote to ratify deals that ended strike: PSAC

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 6:40 pm
Click to play video: 'CRA reaches tentative deal with feds to end strike'
CRA reaches tentative deal with feds to end strike
WATCH: CRA reaches tentative deal with feds to end strike – May 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have ratified deals for more than 155,000 workers of the Treasury Board of Canada and Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), closing the chapter on negotiations that saw public sector workers go on strike earlier this year.

On Friday, Canada’s largest federal public-service union announced ratification of the tentative agreements that were reached in May, saying its members had voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of them.

The union and the Treasury Board announced they had reached a deal on April 30, on the 13th day of the strike, after the government had tabled a new contract offer to the union, calling it their final proposal.

A few days later on May 4, PSAC reached a deal for the approximately 35,000 members working at the CRA, ending that strike which had continued even after 120,000 public servants went back to work.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'CRA strike ends after tentative deal reached with feds'
CRA strike ends after tentative deal reached with feds

The deals include an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years, with another 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year and one-time, pensionable lump-sum payments of $2,500. The collective agreements also enshrine new language on remote work. Both deals are retroactive to 2021 and run until 2024.

Trending Now

“Today, we celebrate our members who showed unwavering commitment and solidarity throughout the bargaining process, and during one of the most pivotal strikes in this country’s history,” Chris Aylward, PSAC national president, said in a statement on Friday.

PSAC said the deals with the Treasury Board and CRA are expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said in a statement that she was pleased members of PSAC voted to ratify the proposed agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

“These deals are fair, competitive and reasonable, and bring stability to public servants and Canadians,” Fortier’s statement said.

– with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Canada NewsStrikeCanada Revenue AgencyPSACPublic Service Alliance of Canadapsac strikeTreasury Board of Canadapsac strike deals
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content