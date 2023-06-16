Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP officer guilty of sex assault dismissed after years on paid leave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 5:17 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario Provincial Police officer convicted of multiple criminal offences has been dismissed after years of being on paid leave.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Const. Jason Redmond of the Leeds County detachment was terminated Thursday after abandoning his appeal to overturn a dismissal order.

The Brockville Recorder and Times previously reported that Redmond, who had been suspended, was on paid leave since 2015 stemming from drug trafficking investigation, and he was recently found guilty of sexual assault.

An adjudicator ordered the constable to be dismissed from the OPP but Redmond appealed, meaning he could still collect his salary.

The case raised questions for provincial legislators earlier this year as they had yet to put into effect an overhaul of a policing law that allows suspended officers to receive pay even if they’re charged or convicted of a serious offence, unless they are sentenced to prison.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The OPP has said it has been trying to dismiss the constable since his first conviction, and Carrique says today that Redmond’s “corrupt” behaviour undermines the conduct and professionalism of provincial officers.

More on Crime
OPPSexual AssaultOntario Provincial PolicePaid LeaveLeeds County OPPJason RedmondOPP const. Jason Redmond
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content