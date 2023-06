See more sharing options

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Adam Cimber was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

The team also recalled infielder Spencer Horwitz from Triple-A Buffalo.

He was also active for the opener of the three-game road series.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch and outfielder Nathan Lukes were optioned to the Bisons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.