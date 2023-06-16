Out-of-towners charged after drugs found during traffic stop in Kitchener

A traffic stop in Kitchener uncovered some illicit drugs.
Waterloo Regional Police’s Direct Action Response Team was doing proactive patrol on Homer Watson Boulevard on Thursday night.
One vehicle they stopped, at around 11:40 p.m., turned up some suspected hydromorphone, cocaine, and MDMA. There was also a credit card that had been reported stolen.
As a result, a 34-year-old man from Peterborough and a 34-year-old woman from East Gwillimbury were arrested and charged.
Both were held for a bail hearing.
