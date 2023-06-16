Menu

Crime

Investigation into shots fired leads Winnipeg police to weapons, drugs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 3:52 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Two Winnipeg men are in custody after a report of shots fired led police to seize weapons, crack cocaine and other contraband early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to Abinojii Mikanah and Newmarket Boulevard about the sound of shots just before 2 a.m.

An investigation led them to a suite on Ballantrae Drive, where police said people had fired shots into a field from the suite’s balcony.

The major crimes unit searched the suite and seized a fully operational semi-automatic rifle, two rifles/shotguns “in various states of disassembly,” and ammunition.

The search also turned up 23 rocks of crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4,600, along with scales and packaging materials.

Two men and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged with weapon and drug-related offences. The men, both 24, remain in custody.

