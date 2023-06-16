CUPE Local 5555, Peterborough-based school board reach tentative 4-year agreement

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing hundreds of education workers and the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in central Ontario say they have reached a new, tentative collective agreement.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5555 and the school board say if approved, the four-year agreement would take effect retroactively from Sept. 1, 2022 until Aug. 31, 2026.

CUPE Local 5555 represents more than 1,900 education workers with 140 job titles including secretaries, custodians, maintenance, early childhood education and more.

The school board includes 93 schools (elementary, and secondary) in the Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Durham Region.

“There were some bumps in the road, however, this agreement was made possible by the commitment on both sides to maintain our strong working relationship,” stated Ron Maguire, Local 5555 president. “I am pleased that a deal was reached that benefits the employer, CUPE 5555 members and the students that we support.”

The agreement is based on the provincial framework and also incorporates collectively bargained local issues and workplace considerations.

“We thank the representatives from CUPE for the positive and respectful approach they brought to these negotiations,” said school board chairperson Steve Russell. “On a number of local issues, we have found common ground that will benefit everyone.

“The contributions of CUPE staff are crucial for the operation of our schools and the success of our students. Along with our students and families, we value and appreciate the work they do every day in our schools and workplaces.”

Ratification votes for both parties will happen at a later date.