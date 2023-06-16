2 charged after $50K in damage found at park in Oshawa, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested after “extensive property damage” was found at a park in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on June 14, three suspects entered the newly designed Ed Broadbent Park on Harbour Road.

Officers allege the suspects caused “extensive property damage,” smashing numerous light poles, a camera and a vending machine.

Police said the damage is in excess of $50,000.

According to police, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old have been charged with mischief over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

They were released on undertakings.

Police are looking for the third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.