P.E.I. premier slams UPEI after report says school has toxic culture of harassment

Send this page to someone via email

After the release of a damning report on Prince Edward Island’s only university, Premier Dennis King says he wouldn’t want his children attending the school.

King said he was “sickened” to read the report by Toronto law firm Rubin Thomlinson, which details a toxic culture of harassment and racism at University of Prince Edward Island, and says the school failed to address allegations of sexual and gender-based violence.

“If my son asked me today, ‘Would UPEI be somewhere I should be considering?’ It would be hard for me to recommend that,” the premier said in the legislature Thursday. “I take that very seriously.”

The 112-page partially redacted review says a “concerning” number of people had experienced scenarios that went against the university’s fair treatment and sexual violence policies.

King said the review should be read by all Islanders. The government, he added, was reconsidering the $50 million in operating funding it allocates every year to the university in light of the report, which was released earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any institution we’re funding should have standards they need to meet,” he said. “If they can’t meet it, they shouldn’t get access to taxpayer money.”

The university mandated the law firm to investigate, following allegations of workplace misconduct against former president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, who resigned in December 2021. The law firm, however, says in the report it was “unable to obtain a clear picture of the president’s behaviour or the school’s response to it.”

4:07 The Shift Project dealing with workplace sexual harassment

The report says the university should “publicly acknowledge there is a serious problem and undertake to fix it” by implementing annual audits, strengthening the university’s leadership and emphasizing leadership training, among other recommendations.

“During this review, we were struck by how often participants told us that those in authority, such as managers, administrators and senior leaders, had not only failed to cultivate an environment of respect and inclusion, but had themselves, contributed to, or were aware of, toxic and problematic behaviour,” the report says.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see this as a failure of leadership, and again, inconsistent with the university’s stated values.”

A letter from the UPEI Faculty Association called the review “devastating.” The union says the report describes “an ongoing culture of bullying, harassment, and of racism and misogyny, as well as widespread fear of reprisal.”

The letter, addressed to board of governors chair Pat Sinnott and university interim president Greg Keefe, says the institution’s leaders have minimized “the deeply troubling nature” of the report. It calls on the university to “act immediately, openly and collaboratively” in building an action plan “to once and for all change the climate of fear, secrecy and retaliation.”

In a statement on June 14, the university said an action plan would be developed based on the report. The statement from Keefe and Sinnott also said the university would install a “vice-president of people and culture,” who would oversee human resources, diversity efforts, sexual violence prevention and response services, and report to the university’s president.

UPEI has about 5,500 students and 853 full-time employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.